Four local contestants compete in Top 24 on American Idol

Four local contestants compete in Top 24 on American Idol - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In just a few days, the top 24 contestants on American Idol take the stage for their last chance to impress the judges.

And 4 of those Top 24 are from right here in the Delaware Valley.

This weekend, they will sing with a celebrity partner.

"It feels so good to know that people believe in this for me as much as I do after everything I have been through, it's just kind of reassuring," said finalist, Dennis Lorenzo.

West Philly man chasing lifelong dream on American Idol. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 9, 2018.



Lorenzo is a 26-year-old father of two from West Philly who was once sleeping in tents, but now - he's singing for his big chance at being the next American Idol and he's one step closer.

"It's incredible, I can't describe this feeling," he said.

Michael J. Woodard, 20, from East Falls knows what he means.

"This is kind of it, this is it, I feel like I have to sit in my room and close my door and meditate of at least understand on the magnitude that this moment in my life is at," he said.
East Falls native heading to Hollywood on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5pm on March 25, 2018.



Meanwhile, over in Galloway Township, Atlantic County, 16-year-old powerhouse singer Mara Justine is a sophomore at Absegami High School.

And like the others, she's just getting used to becoming a household name.

"It's weird because I go into Wawa and someone will come up to me and say 'Omg I saw you on American Idol' and I'm like hi!" she said. "They say I'm an inspiration!"

Third local contestant wins golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5am on March 13, 2018.



Philadelphia is no doubt a city of champions this year and 18-year-old Catie Turner from Langhorne, Bucks County is a senior at Neshaminy High School. She thinks we've also got this one on lock.

"We have so much local talent I keep saying this is Philly's year!" she said. "The Super Bowl I think that's literally put something in motion and now Philly is unstoppable."
Bucks Co. teen hoping to become the next American Idol - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 9, 2018.



American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8pm on 6abc.

