Franklin Square Electrical Spectacle begins Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday season kicks off at Philadelphia's Franklin Square Thursday evening.

You are invited to help countdown to the first showing of the Franklin Square Electrical Spectacle presented by PECO.



Greet Ben Franklin, listen to the sounds of the Philly POPS, and take a ride on the holiday express train.

More than 80,000 lights will shine nightly. Alternating shows run every 30 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m. every day. Final shows are at 8 p.m. daily; 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The Holiday Festival runs through December 31.

