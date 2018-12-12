FILM NOMINEES

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Actors recognized their fellow actors on Wednesday with SAG Award nominations, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's reboot ofcould be the star of the show.The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.was the top-nominated film with four. It was closely followed byand, with three apiece.On the television side,andeach garnered four nominations.The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held Sunday, January 27, 2019.Here is the full list of nominees for the SAG Awards.Christian Bale inBradley Cooper inRami Malek inViggo Mortensen inJohn David Washington inEmily Blunt inGlenn Close inOlivia Colman inLady Gaga in AMelissa McCarthy inMahershala Ali inTimothee Chalamet inAdam Driver inSam Elliott inRichard E. Grant inAmy Adams inEmily Blunt inMargot Robbie inEmma Stone inRachel Weisz inAntonio Banderas inDarren Criss inHugh Grant inAnthony Hopkins inBill Pullman inAmy Adams inPatricia Arquette inPatricia Clarkson inPenelope Cruz inEmma Stone inJason Bateman inSterling K. Brown inJoseph Fiennes inJohn Krasinski inBob Odenkirk inJulia Garner inLaura Linney inElizabeth Moss inSandra Oh inRobin Wright inAlan Arkin inMichael Douglas inBill Hader inTony Shalhoub inHenry Winker inAlex Borstein inAlison Brie inRachel Brosnahan inJane Fonda inLily Tomlin inAlan Alda