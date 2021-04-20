Oscars 2021: Here are the COVID-19 safety measures for ceremony attendees at Union Station

This year, the base of the show won't be the ceremony's usual home, the Dolby Theatre (though the Dolby is still a key location), but Union Station, the railway hub in downtown Los Angeles.
According to a report from Variety, the Academy is not asking attendees to wear face masks while they're in front of the camera. Academy representatives and nominees reportedly discussed it during a Zoom meeting Monday.
The mask requirements for Oscar Sunday are being slightly loosened because the show is being treated as a TV film production. However, guests are being asked to wear masks when they aren't on camera, including commercial breaks.
The outlet also reported that audience capacity will be limited to 170 people and a temperature check will be mandatory.
Attendees must also reportedly take at least three COVID-19 tests ahead of Sunday's ceremony.
