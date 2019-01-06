Idris Elba to DJ at this year's Coachella festival

People Magazine's sexiest man alive, Idris Elba, is not just a great actor. He's also made a name for himself as a DJ.
He spins all over the world, under the name DJ Dris.
And now he'll get to show off those talents in a huge way.
Elba will DJ at this year's Coachella music festival in the southern California desert.
Some other big names expected include Ariana Grande, Weezer and Childish Gambino.
