Idris Elba to DJ at this year's Coachella festival

People Magazine's sexiest man alive, Idris Elba, is not just a great actor. He's also made a name for himself as a DJ.He spins all over the world, under the name DJ Dris.And now he'll get to show off those talents in a huge way.Elba will DJ at this year's Coachella music festival in the southern California desert.Some other big names expected include Ariana Grande, Weezer and Childish Gambino.------