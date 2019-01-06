ENTERTAINMENT

Idris Elba to DJ at this year's Coachella festival

Idris Elba to DJ at this year's Coachella festival. Nydia Han reports during Action News at noon on January 6, 2019.

People Magazine's sexiest man alive, Idris Elba, is not just a great actor. He's also made a name for himself as a DJ.

He spins all over the world, under the name DJ Dris.

And now he'll get to show off those talents in a huge way.

Elba will DJ at this year's Coachella music festival in the southern California desert.

Some other big names expected include Ariana Grande, Weezer and Childish Gambino.

