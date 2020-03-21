Arts & Entertainment

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars raising money for Philabundance due to COVID-19 crisis

Rob McElhenney, left, and Kaitlin Olson attend the LA Premiere of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 13 at the Regency Bruin Theatre on Sept. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stars of the TV show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are raising money for Philabundance in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rob McElhenny and Katilin Olson are matching donations up to $25,000.

"Hi generous people! @KaitlinOlson and I set up a GoFundMe for @Philabundance and will match all donations from today and tomorrow up to 25k. Please help them feed our most at-risk! Thank you! #TogetherWeCan," McElhenny tweeted.



The married couple posted a photo of themselves staying at home during on Friday night asking for donations.



"The McElhenneys are getting drunk! Hope you're all enjoying your time at home. May we respectfully request that you donate to @philabundance? They're doing great work for our most at-risk. We're gonna match all donations up to 25k," the Instagram post read.

The fundraiser, which began Friday and lasts through Saturday, has raised over $15,000 as of Saturday morning.
