Janet Jackson to bring the 'Black Diamond Tour' to Philadelphia this summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready Janet Jackson fans, the pop singer will be hitting the stage at the Wells Fargo Center this July!
Janet Jackson is kicking off her Black Diamond World Tour this summer, with scheduled performances across North America.
The Black Diamond Tour includes a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, July 9.
The show will include new music from her forthcoming album "Black Diamond", which is set for release this year, as well as songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums.
Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, February 13 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased on the Wells Fargo Center website, by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.
