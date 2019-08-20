Arts & Entertainment

John Travolta talks to 6abc about thriller 'The Fanatic'

By
John Travolta stopped by the 6abc studios in Philadelphia to promote his new movie "The Fanatic."

It's a thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Travolta talked to our Maggie Kent about him playing a role like you've never seen him before.

Travolta describes his character "Moose" as a "man-child" obsessed with an action star, Hunter Dunbar. He'll do anything for an autograph.

In the movie, he takes that star obsession way too far, and things turn violent.

The Fanatic - was directed by Fred Durst of the band "Limp Biscuit."

It premieres in theaters August 30.

Watch his entire interview - where he also discusses his cameo in the Pit Bull music video - in the player above.
