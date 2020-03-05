Arts & Entertainment

Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in music video for new song 'Never Worn White'

Pop star Katy Perry used her latest music video to reveal she's expecting her first child.

The singer and "American Idol" judge released the video Thursday for her new song "Never Worn White". Fans can see Perry caressing her baby bump at the end of the video.

Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom.

The pair started dating back in 2016 and got engaged this past Valentine's Day, the singer revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

After the video release, Perry tweeted "Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore".



"Or carry around a big purse lol", she added.



This would be Perry and Bloom's first child together. Bloom has a son from his previous marriage with model Miranda Kerr.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpregnancykaty perryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
N.J. governor confirms first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog: Police
Thief caught stuffing $100 worth of tequila down his pants: Police
La Colombe coffee introduces self-heating can
Rare 'Alligator gar' fish found in Delco.
Show More
Another Philadelphia resident being tested for coronavirus
Starbucks stops use of personal cups due to coronavirus
Karate school using mist machine amid coronavirus outbreak
Jeopardy! contestants get stumped on 76ers question
Pa.'s 1st breast milk dispensary opens in Lehigh Valley
More TOP STORIES News