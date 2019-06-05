Kool & The Gang to receive Marian Anderson Award in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's time to celebrate and have a good time when Kool & The Gang receive the Marian Anderson Award this fall.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made the announcement Wednesday that the Grammy Award winning group would be this year's recipients.
"We are honored to present Kool & the Gang with the 2019 Marian Anderson Award," Mayor Kenney said in a statement. "The group embodies all that Marian Anderson herself stood for, and I cannot think of a group more deserving of this prestigious honor."
Kool & The Gang are known for their hit songs Celebration, Cherish, Get Down It, Ladies Night, Jungle Boogie, Summer Madness and Open Sesame.
The Marian Anderson Award celebrates critically acclaimed artists who have excelled in their field and have contributed to society in a positive and singular manner.
Past honorees include James Earl Jones, Mia Farrow, Maya Angelou, Norman Lear, Richard Gere, Oprah Winfrey, Bon Jovi, and Dionne Warwick.
"We are truly honored," Kool & the Gang said. "Philadelphia played such an integral part in our early career. We would not be where we are without the city of Philadelphia, or as we called it back in the day, 'Funky Philly.' It's where we recorded several of our albums and where radio and fans really had our back. Receiving an award founded by Marian Anderson on our 50th anniversary means so much to us. Thank you to everyone involved."
The event will take place at The Kimmel Center on November 12.
