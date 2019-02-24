OSCARS

Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' Oscars acceptance speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'

Lady Gaga stressed the importance of hard work while accepting the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
As she accepted the Oscar for best original song, Lady Gaga reflected on her decade-long career and sang the praises of hard work and perseverance.

"If you are at home and you are sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work," a tearful Gaga said. "I've worked hard for a long time and it's not about winning. What it's about is not giving up."

She continued: "If you have a dream, fight for it. If there's a discipline for passion, it's not about how many times you are rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going."

Gaga called the award a "wonderful honor," thanking the Academy, her co-writers, family members and co-star Bradley Cooper. It was her first Oscar win; she was also nominated for best original song for "Til it Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground" in 2016 and earned a 2019 best actress nod for "A Star is Born."

"Shallow," which has nabbed multiple major awards this season, was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. It was performed by Gaga and Cooper in the film and charted in more than a dozen countries as a single.

