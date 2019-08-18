PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rapper Meek Mill made a surprise appearance at his childhood basketball court in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.
He teamed up with PUMA to help renovate the court, and Saturday they celebrated with a community block party.
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mill spoke about what the basketball court at East Fairmount Park meant to him when he was younger and the importance of giving back to the community.
Meek Mill makes surprise appearance on Philadelphia basketball court
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News