Meek Mill makes surprise appearance on Philadelphia basketball court

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rapper Meek Mill made a surprise appearance at his childhood basketball court in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

He teamed up with PUMA to help renovate the court, and Saturday they celebrated with a community block party.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mill spoke about what the basketball court at East Fairmount Park meant to him when he was younger and the importance of giving back to the community.
