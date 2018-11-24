Millie Bobby Brown named UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has marked a new milestone.
The 14-year-old actress has been named UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.
She is the youngest ever in the organization's history.
Brown will help raise awareness of children's rights and issues that affect youth.
Her first role came earlier this week, when she encouraged supporters to "go blue" in support of children's rights on World Children's Day.
