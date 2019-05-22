Monica Malpass signs off after 31 years at Action News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Veteran anchor/reporter Monica Malpass announced her intent to leave 6abc Action News, signing off during the 5 p.m. newscast on Wednesday after more than three decades of reporting in Philadelphia.Malpass, the mother of three boys, stated that she is looking forward to exploring potential national and international opportunities and assessing what is best for her family and her career."I have decided to move on, but it's with mixed emotions that I leave after more than 31 years," Monica stated. "I have loved being your anchorwoman. This is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. It was certainly a difficult decision to make, but I'm excited to spend more time with my young family while I choose the next great opportunity.""Again, thanks to 6abc and the best fans in the world!" she added. "I'll always cherish you."Malpass joined WPVI-TV/Channel 6 in January of 1988 as a reporter / anchor. Most recently, she co-anchored the 5 p.m. newscast with Rick Williams (starting in 2003). She was also a host of the 6abc political roundtable program Inside Story.Prior to her arrival in Philadelphia, Monica worked as an anchor/reporter at WXII-TV in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and as an anchor/reporter at WCHL-AM in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.6abc VP of News, Thomas Davis, thanked Malpass by saying, "Our viewers have invited Monica into their homes nearly every day for the past thirty years, and we know she will be missed. While it is never easy to say goodbye, we respect her decision to pursue her career aspirations, and we wish her the best of luck."Malpass received a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from Villanova University in 1999. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was a Rotary Scholar to the University of Puerto Rico and has two honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters from Peirce College and Neumann College. Monica graduated from the Brookings Institute's "Inside Washington" program.Monica has had exclusive interviews with leading world figures, from President Barack Obama to President Gerald Ford, as well as icons in entertainment, including Oprah Winfrey, Al Pacino and Diane Keaton.Monica also covered landmark moments, including the U.S. visit of Pope Francis in 2015 in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, the Inaugurations of presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, the funeral of Princess Diana in London, and the Eagles Super Bowl game in 2005.She also emceed the Pennsylvania Conference for Women numerous times including this year featuring First Lady Michelle Obama and TV producer Shonda Rhimes.Everyone at WPVI wishes Monica the best of luck with her future opportunities.