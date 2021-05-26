Arts & Entertainment

Musikfest will be live for 2021 after going virtual last summer due to COVID-19

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After going virtual last year due to the COVD-19 pandemic, Musikfest is returning for live shows this summer!

The festival will take place from August 6-15, 2021, with a special preview night on August 5 featuring Darius Rucker.

6abc is a proud partner of Musikfest.

Kassie Hilgert, the CEO of ArtsQuest - the nonprofit that presents Musikfest - said attendees won't have to wear a mask if they're vaccinated per CDC guidelines.

However, Musikfest is working with the city of Bethlehem to make sure the guidelines are up to date come August.

Musikfest is planning to sell out the Wind Creek Steel Stage.

"I hope it is a gigantic candle of hope that we are getting ready to get back to normal," said Hilgert.

The Wind Creek Steel Stage performances will include:

Phillip Phillips - Friday, August 6

Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Saturday, August 7

Sam Hunt - Sunday, August 8

Shinedown - Monday, August 9 *previously purchased tickets will be honored

Jimmie Allen - Tuesday, August 10

Colin Hay Band - Wednesday, August 11

KT Tunstall - Thursday, August 12

Zedd - Friday, August 13

The Wood Brothers - Saturday, August 14

Headliners rescheduled to 2022:

Willie Nelson *previously purchased tickets will be honored

Poison *previously purchased tickets will be honored

Kelsea Ballerini *previously purchased tickets will be honored

All tickets previously purchased will be honored for their respective new dates, according to ArtsQuest.

Tickets to Sam Hunt, Zedd, The Wood Brothers and KT Tunstall will go on sale to ArtsQuest members beginning Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

Jimmie Allen, Phillip Phillips, Colin Hay Band and Preservation Hall Jazz Band tickets will go on sale to ArtsQuest members beginning Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

Rob Zombie is still being scheduled.

Musikfest will offer more than 300 free performances. This year's artists will include Igor and the Red Elvises, Jimmy and the Parrots, Philadelphia Funk Authority, The Sofa Kings, Seth Witcher, Sunny War, We Banjo 3 and many more.
