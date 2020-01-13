Oscar nominations: 2020 breaks records, sees 62 female nominees

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.

LOS ANGELES -- A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.This is one of several records broken when the 2020 Oscars nominations were announced Monday With his ninth directing nomination, Martin Scorsese is now the most-nominated living director with his "The Irishman" nomination. Only William Wyler has more nominations in the category, with a total of 12.Saoirse Ronan, who is nominated for her role in "Little Women," is the second youngest four-time acting nominee at age 25. At age 24, Jennifer Lawrence became the youngest when she was nominated for "Joy" in 2015.John Williams continued to add to his record number of music scoring nominations with his 47th. His overall total of 52 nominations -- including five for Original Song -- is the most for any living person, and second only to Walt Disney at 59.With his 10th nomination, Alan Robert Murray has set a record for the Sound Editing category.There were, however, some surprises. Awkwafina was poised to become just the second Asian American nominated for best actress after scoring the title at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.Nine films scored Best Picture nominations, and "Joker" led the pack with 11 nominations, including Joaquin Phoenix's for Best Actor. "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" each collected 10 nominations.The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.