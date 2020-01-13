Oscars

Oscar nominations: 2020 breaks records, sees 62 female nominees

LOS ANGELES -- A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

This is one of several records broken when the 2020 Oscars nominations were announced Monday.

With his ninth directing nomination, Martin Scorsese is now the most-nominated living director with his "The Irishman" nomination. Only William Wyler has more nominations in the category, with a total of 12.

Saoirse Ronan, who is nominated for her role in "Little Women," is the second youngest four-time acting nominee at age 25. At age 24, Jennifer Lawrence became the youngest when she was nominated for "Joy" in 2015.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

John Williams continued to add to his record number of music scoring nominations with his 47th. His overall total of 52 nominations -- including five for Original Song -- is the most for any living person, and second only to Walt Disney at 59.

With his 10th nomination, Alan Robert Murray has set a record for the Sound Editing category.

There were, however, some surprises. Awkwafina was poised to become just the second Asian American nominated for best actress after scoring the title at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Nine films scored Best Picture nominations, and "Joker" led the pack with 11 nominations, including Joaquin Phoenix's for Best Actor. "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" each collected 10 nominations.

The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarsmoviesaward showsmovie newsawardmercedes benz usa oscars
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscar nomination 2020 surprises: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2
How Oscar best picture nominees fared at the box office
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Oscars 2020: Hollywood reacts to nomination announcements
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend violence leaves 7 dead in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Much Cooler, But Still Above Average
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Temple police officer injured during scuffle
18-month-old suffers graze wound to head in Germantown
Massive fire burns through construction sites in NJ
Show More
Carnell Elementary School reopening after asbestos problem
Philadelphia drops in ranking in list of top bed bug cities
1 dead, 1 critical after Strawberry Mansion double shooting
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan identified
13-year-old double amputee focused on becoming NFL quarterback
More TOP STORIES News