O'Shea Jackson talks 'Long Shot' movie at 6abc

A new romantic comedy that is sure to make you laugh and feel the love is in theaters Friday."Long Shot" stars Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. They live completely different lives, but somehow find themselves together.Theron plays "Charlotte Field" one of the most influential politicians in the world.The son of rapper and actor Ice Cube, O'Shea Jackson is also in the film.He plays Seth Rogen's character's best friend.Jackson recently stopped by our 6abc studios to talk about the movie."Long Shot" is rated R.