Philadelphia declares March 15-17 'Meek Mill Weekend'

Council President Darrell Clark honored Mill during Thursday's meeting with a proclamation, declaring March 15-17 'Meek Mill Weekend.'
This announcement comes ahead of the rapper's upcoming tour stops in his hometown.
Clark will be followed by Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street, who is expected to honor Mill with a state-level proclamation.
Back in January, Mill along with other big-name stars announced a project called 'Reform,' an effort to shine a light on social and racial inequalities within the criminal justice system.
This after Mill, who was released from prison last April after spending five months behind bars after a controversial sentence for a probation violation, has been outspoken about his desire to see change.