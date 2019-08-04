Queen and Adam Lambert Rock Fans At Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPVI) -- Classic Rock superband Queen performed to a sold out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center on August 3, 2019. With Adam Lambert handling the lead singer spot, guitarist Brian May played like a beast, while drummer Roger Taylor shook the area with his drums.The show was bold, big, colorful, and everything you would expect from a Queen show. It is safe to say the Queen with Adam Lambert lived up to the hype, as well as the bands historic legacy.Opening up the concert with a short solo from Brian May then going straight into "Seven Seas of Rhye," "Keep Yourself Alive," and continuing with immortal classic songs "Another One Bites the Dust," "Under Pressure," and of course "Bohemian Rhapsody."