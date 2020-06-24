Six Flags Great Adventure reopening July 4th weekend with new safety measures

On July 3, the park will be open exclusively to members and season pass holders. On July 4, the park will reopen to the general public.
The park will then gradually increase attendance levels throughout the month.
Six Flags is also implementing new safety measures and hygiene protocols. The park will employ an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.
They will also use contactless thermal imaging for temperature checks for guests and employees prior to entry, screening technology for touchless bag checks, and mobile food ordering.
All guests over the age of two and all employees will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be available for sale at the front gate, the park says.
Masks will not be required on waterslides, water attractions, or in pools. The park will also offer "mask break zones" in select locations to provide socially-distanced areas for guests who wish to temporarily remove their masks.
The park is also implementing social distancing measures including distance markers added to rides, restrooms, retail locations, and dining lines; dining area will be adjusted to allow space between parties; and guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.
The park says rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day. Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park. Employees will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points, including the tables, counters, life jackets, and trash cans. Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall, sink, and shower area on a frequent basis.
As for dining, self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food; condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and beverages will be served by attendants; any drink bottle refills will be served in a paper cup each time guests refill.
Six Flags says all employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include the following items: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves.
To manage attendance, all park members, season pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. The reservation system has not been launched yet.
Six Flags says guests will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit. All members and season pass holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers.
Six Flags' Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure was reintroduced May 30, 2020 following a seven-year hiatus.
A preview date for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is forthcoming.