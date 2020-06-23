Health & Fitness

New Jersey outdoor amusement parks, water parks and playgrounds to reopen July 2

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Outdoor amusement parks, water parks and playgrounds in New Jersey will be allowed to reopen on July 2, Gov. Murphy announced on Tuesday.

That includes amusement parks on the Jersey shore boardwalks.

Murphy said that specific guidance that operators will need to follow to protect their customers and employees is forthcoming.

However, he said it is anticipated that all amusement parks and water parks will be capped at 50% capacity, and all guests and workers must wear face masks.

Operators should expect that rides will be confined to a six-foot distance between groups, and distance markers will be placed six feet apart in lines. Rides must also be frequently sanitized.

Meanwhile, Murphy said a timeline for the reopening of indoor recreation, including boardwalk arcades, will be released on Wednesday.

The state reported nearly 400 new case since Monday, for a total of 169,000 positive cases. There were 57 more deaths reported since Monday putting the overall death toll at 12,949.

The new openings come just a day after the governor said casinos and indoor dining could restart also on July 2, but at 25% capacity. The state is in Stage 2 of three of reopening from the virus.

Salons, barbershops and tattoo and massage parlors also reopened this week.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
