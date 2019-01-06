ENTERTAINMENT

Soulja Boy's car among those trapped by California mudslide

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper Soulja Boy among drivers trapped in mudslides: As seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 6, 2019

LOS ANGELES --
Rapper Soulja Boy was among motorists whose cars were trapped by mudslides caused by a powerful storm that shut down Southern California's Pacific Coast Highway.

The 28-year-old retweeted a photo of the mudslides in Malibu on Saturday.

He said: "My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean" and also posted a prayer emoji.

Soulja Boy's real name is DeAndre Cortez Way and he has retweeted well wishes from fans and news stories about the mudslides.

No injuries were reported after heavy rains swept through greater Los Angeles, loosening hillsides in areas scorched by recent wildfires.

The highway remains closed Sunday as crews tow away trapped cars and clear the lanes.

Soulja Boy's last album is "Young Drako." It was released in October.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmudslide
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Idris Elba to DJ at this year's Coachella festival
Justin Timberlake back on tour following medical issue
Britney Spears puts Vegas shows on hold due to dad's health
Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park for 6th time
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Gaga, 'A Star Is Born' poised to dominate Golden Globes
Food and drink events worth seeking out in Philadelphia this week
Idris Elba to DJ at this year's Coachella festival
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Foles leads Eagles to 16-15 upset of Bears
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Upper Darby Police arrest Vermont fugitive following crash in Delco
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
AccuWeather: Colder Monday
Grandmother, 2 grandchildren killed in Hunting Park fire
Suspect sought for multiple assaults in South Philadelphia
Felton man charged with weapons charges following traffic stop
Show More
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
Man dies attempting to rescue wife from house fire in Upper Darby
Mummers pay tribute to members who died in crash
Police: Philly man arrested for deadly shooting in Atlantic City
Philadelphia Eagles land in Chicago to take on the Bears
More News