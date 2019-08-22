Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for Good Morning America concert

NEW YORK -- Fans camping out overnight for a Taylor Swift concert received quite a surprise - free pizza, courtesy of the superstar singer herself.

Swift had the pizzas delivered after seeing a photo of about 200 fans on the FIfth Avenue sidewalk. They were waiting to be first in line for her Thursday morning concert in Central Park on Good Morning America.

Swift's father Scott and her management team hand-delivered 30 pizza pies and water to the fans.

Scott Swift took selfies and passed out exclusive guitar picks to promote her upcoming 7th album, "Lover," which will be released Friday.

As of Thursday morning, fans had stuck it out through a rain storm but were still excited and couldn't wait for Swift to perform.

You can watch the concert Thursday on Good Morning America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citytaylor swiftpizzagood morning america
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms
Camden Co. Police Department revises the use of force policy
Poll: Should Carson Wentz play tonight vs. Ravens?
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Shooter at large after LA deputy shot at sheriff's station
Fmr. commissioner says he was not forced out, denies retribution allegations
Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from Downingtown parish
Show More
Female Philly officers reach deal with city over feared retribution
Surveillance camera alerts police to deadly shooting
Center City's iconic I Goldberg Army & Navy closing
New images detail deterioration of Titanic wreckage
MoviePass confirms it may have exposed customer credit card numbers
More TOP STORIES News