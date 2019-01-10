The Academy has decided that the show will not have a host, "individuals with knowledge of the plans" told Variety.
SEE ALSO: When are Oscar nominations getting announced? Everything to know
Hart was initially announced as this year's host on Dec. 4, but his status quickly came into question as years-old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. Hart quit the gig, saying he had already apologized for his past language and would not do so again.
RELATED: Kevin Hart says definitively that he will not host the Oscars this year
Since then, he has apologized again, and last week Ellen DeGeneres urged him to reconsider hosting. On Wednesday, Hart appeared on Good Morning America, saying definitively that he is not hosting this year and is done talking about the controversy.
The last time the show went host-less was 30 years ago. The 1989 ceremony still featured performances and comedic bits, including a routine from legendary comedian Billy Crystal.
Cyrstal, as it turned out, would go on to host the show the following year and to eventually become one of the ceremony's most beloved hosts.
The Oscars will air Feb. 24 on ABC.