The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College

The College specializes in all things culinary with classes on everything from cast iron cooking to knife skills.

By Bethany Owings
If you're looking to expand your culinary knowledge - try the Community Education courses at the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College. They offer everything from Intro to Culinary Arts, to Pastry Art, to the Basics of Ethnic Cooking. Courses are taught by professionally trained chefs in a hands-on environment, designed to turn any amateur foodie into a culinary artist. Or, if you're already a professional, it's a chance to learn a new skill.

The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College:

Community Education Programs - Open to the public. Programs run from September to June.

The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College - Community Education Link

6-WEEK SERIES

Culinary Classes

Pastry Classes

Date Night Series

Kiddie Cooks Series - summer

Young Chefs: Parent Free Zone - summer

Challenge Dinners

Beverage Classes

Industry Professional Courses

Private Cooking Class

Gourmet Team Building
