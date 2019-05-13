If you're looking to expand your culinary knowledge - try the Community Education courses at the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College. They offer everything from Intro to Culinary Arts, to Pastry Art, to the Basics of Ethnic Cooking. Courses are taught by professionally trained chefs in a hands-on environment, designed to turn any amateur foodie into a culinary artist. Or, if you're already a professional, it's a chance to learn a new skill.6-WEEK SERIESCulinary ClassesPastry ClassesDate Night SeriesKiddie Cooks Series - summerYoung Chefs: Parent Free Zone - summerChallenge DinnersBeverage ClassesIndustry Professional CoursesPrivate Cooking ClassGourmet Team Building