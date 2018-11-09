The Rothman Ice Rink at Dilworth Park

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park is an unparalleled entertainment experience on Philadelphia's center stage in a wonderfully urban and unique setting. Open seven days a week, November 9, 2018-February 24, 2019, the rink offers wintry fun for all ages, with a full slate of programs.
Classes
The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park offers skating lessons for children and adults. Basics are taught in 30-minute lessons, led by professional skate instructors. Each four-week session is $150 and includes lessons, admission and skate rental. To sign up, access the Learn to Skate Registration Form. For more information, email lessons@rinkmanagement.com.
Learn to Skate 2018 - 2019 Schedule:
January 8, 15, 22, 29 and February 5
Rain Dates: February 12 and 19
Tots (Ages 3-5): 5-5:30 pm
Level 1 & 2: 5:30-6 pm
Level 3 & 4: 6-6:30 pm
Adult (16 and Older): 6:30-7 pm
The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink is accessible for everyone again this season with Sled Skating, thanks to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital. Adults and children with disabilities can reserve a sled to use throughout the months of January and February. Reservations are required. To reserve a sled, email sleds@rinkmanagement.com.
Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin
Cozy up with warm cocktails like spiked hot chocolate or festive drinks featuring Maker's Mark, along with craft beers from Victory Brewing and Stella Artois. The artfully crafted menu features chili, fries and other seasonal fare to savor and share.
Alcohol is served starting at 5 pm on weekdays, and 11 am on the weekends for adults 21 and over. Rothman Cabin spirits partner Beam-Suntory makes a commitment to responsible drinking at every event with the Drink Smart program. For more, visit drinksmart.com.
CLICK HERE for hours and details.