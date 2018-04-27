ENTERTAINMENT

Top 10 American Idol contestants visit Disneyland

EMBED </>More Videos

Top 10 American Idol contestants visit Disneyland. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Disneyland is all about dreams and wishes and it's not so different from American Idol.

It's only natural that the two have come together for what promises to be an epic show as our three local contestants vie to stay in the competition.

The top 10 has been in Disneyland all week, working with powerhouse star Idina Menzel, the voice of Frozen's Queen Elsa.

They will perform Disney classics and favorites as the show takes us from 10 contestants to just 7.

And while there's been a ton of work and prep leading up to this live show, the contestants tell me there's also been a ton of fun and -- all the feels.

Catie Turner of Langhorne said, "I am excited for Disney week too. I can't wait for you guys to watch my Disney week because I was born to do this.
I mean Disney and American Idol - I have been waiting for this since I auditioned at Disney World."

Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia said, "Here I am in Disneyland and my daughter is here with me and she's the reason why I started this journey to come full circle like this was a moment of pure bliss and happiness."
Michael J. Woodard of East Falls said, "So this is my first time going and let me tell you the response was overwhelming. I couldn't even walk down the street without security. Alicia, it was crazy, but I am so grateful. I had no idea so many people were fans of me or knew who I was.''

And that's what's so amazing about these contestants is they are just getting used to being household names.

American Idol makes reality show history by allowing all 50 states to vote in real time for its Disney-themed night.

Those cuts from the top 10 to 7 will happen Live Sunday night at 8 p.m.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idoldisneylandmusic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News