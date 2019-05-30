Twitter users stumped after finding out they've been pronouncing Rihanna's name wrong

We all know global superstar Rihanna.She's been a major force on the music scene for years, is a nine-time Grammy Award winner, and now the first woman ever to create an original brand at LVMH, the company behind Louis Vuitton and Dior.In a now viral video, she is seen talking to British Vogue about her new luxury fashion house, Fenty.But it isn't what she says about Fenty that has caused the video to go viral, it is how Rihanna's name is pronounced.Rihanna pronounces her name as Re-ANNA, leaving many wondering if they have been saying her name wrong since she emerged onto the scene in 2005.People have been retweeting the clip like mad, and fans all around the globe are pulling up various clips from her songs where she says her name as Re-ANNA. So why is this a surprise?