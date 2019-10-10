New 'Onward' trailer: Next look at Pixar film about 'extraordinary quest' for magic

"Onward" is set in a world much like our own suburbia, with airplanes, lawnmowers and smartphones. The all-new original feature follows teenage elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there," according to a Pixar press release.
The "Onward" cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. It's directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae.
Pixar dropped the first teaser trailer for "Onward" back in May and released a film poster and key art from the film during Disney's D23 Fan Expo in August.
Check out the exclusive poster & still from #PixarOnward that just debuted at #D23Expo. See the new film starring @tomholland1996 and @prattprattpratt in theaters March 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Inq5sUbUgR— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 24, 2019
"Onward" hits theaters in the United States on March 6, 2020.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.