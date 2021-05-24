Winning $516M Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Bucks County

The winning ticket from Friday's drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Levittown, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-9-17-18-48, and the yellow Mega Ball 8, to win a jackpot worth an estimated annuity value of $516 million, or $349.3 million cash, less applicable withholding.
The final jackpot value was updated based on actual sales. It's the ninth largest Mega Millions jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.
The convenience store located on the 2700 block of Trenton Road will receive a $100,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This is the third, and largest, Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010.
A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize on May 20, 2014, and a $153 million jackpot was won on July 21, 2015, by a Virginia truck driver while on his route in Pennsylvania.
"The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner of this historic jackpot, and 7-Eleven for selling the big Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket," Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in statement.
The PA Lottery said this most recent Mega Millions jackpot run -- which started Friday, February 19 and ended Friday, May 21 -- generated $41.5 million in sales, creating a profit of $16.6 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact Lottery Headquarters in Middletown.
The Mega Millions jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, May 25, resets to an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $13.5 million cash.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In Pennsylvania, lottery proceeds go to programs assisting the state's older residents, including senior centers, prescription assistance, transportation, property tax and rental rebates, and care services.
"Thanks to our network of more than 9,600 retailers and players across Pennsylvania, the Lottery is continuing to fulfill its mission of responsibly generating funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians," Svitko said.