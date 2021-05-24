mega millions

Winning $516M Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Bucks County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Winning $516M Mega Millions ticket sold in Bucks County

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It is now known where in Pennsylvania that winning $516 million Mega Millions tickets was sold.

The winning ticket from Friday's drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Levittown, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-9-17-18-48, and the yellow Mega Ball 8, to win a jackpot worth an estimated annuity value of $516 million, or $349.3 million cash, less applicable withholding.

The final jackpot value was updated based on actual sales. It's the ninth largest Mega Millions jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.

The convenience store located on the 2700 block of Trenton Road will receive a $100,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the third, and largest, Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010.



A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize on May 20, 2014, and a $153 million jackpot was won on July 21, 2015, by a Virginia truck driver while on his route in Pennsylvania.

"The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner of this historic jackpot, and 7-Eleven for selling the big Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket," Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in statement.

The PA Lottery said this most recent Mega Millions jackpot run -- which started Friday, February 19 and ended Friday, May 21 -- generated $41.5 million in sales, creating a profit of $16.6 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact Lottery Headquarters in Middletown.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, May 25, resets to an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $13.5 million cash.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In Pennsylvania, lottery proceeds go to programs assisting the state's older residents, including senior centers, prescription assistance, transportation, property tax and rental rebates, and care services.

"Thanks to our network of more than 9,600 retailers and players across Pennsylvania, the Lottery is continuing to fulfill its mission of responsibly generating funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians," Svitko said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpennsylvaniabucks countyinstagram storiesmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEGA MILLIONS
Winning $515M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Pa.
$515 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $515M jackpot
Most of us won't win the lottery, but here's who still benefits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in NJ mass shooting ID'd; gunman still at large
And the new 'American Idol' is....
AccuWeather: Some sun, much cooler today
Boy finds $5K while cleaning out family's SUV
United Airlines giving away free flights to encourage vaccinations
5 injured in South Jersey fire, cause under investigation
Pa. State Police trooper fatally shoots man in Northampton County
Show More
Mother of boy killed in California road rage shooting: 'This is not OK'
Man struck and killed in Penn's Landing
Belarus condemned for 'hijacking' commercial plane to detain journalist
NJ expected to lift indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people
3-alarm fire severely damages Chester County townhomes
More TOP STORIES News