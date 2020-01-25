Arts & Entertainment

You can own a piece of Frank Sinatra's NJ suite

Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmusic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain Saturday
Photo album found at Goodwill returned to rightful owners
Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
Youth services employee faces human trafficking charges
Car slams through storefront at Northeast Philly strip mall
McClure Elementary to remain closed for a few days
Show More
1 killed in Vineland crash
First appearance for next Archbishop of Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Good Samaritan hit by vehicle after saving mom, kids on bridge
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News