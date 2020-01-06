App shows you what you would look like if you lost weight

A lot of us made New Year's resolutions to get in shape, get healthier, and change the way we look.Now, a new app will show you what its developers claim the "new you" could look like, hoping it will get and keep you motivated.EnvisionBody shows you, in real-time, what you would look like if you lost weight.The camera captures your image and then "enhances" or morphs your body so you can see what you might look like with less weight and more muscle.The creators believe you'll then be more motivated to reach your fitness goals.The EnvisionBody app is being introduced at the big Consumer Technology Convention in Las Vegas this week.They're hoping it gets picked up by cosmetic surgeons, fitness centers or weight loss clinics to show what the "after" body could look like.You could also argue that what some say amounts to body-shaming is not a great idea, for all kinds of reasons.