﻿Essie's is a taste of the 'South' in South Jersey with live music

CLEMENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Essie's Restaurant & Lounge is a new upscale spot in Clementon that's family-run, with family recipes, rooted in American Cajun-Creole foods.

Small plates like the hush puppies with popcorn butter are top sellers. For something different, try the alligator bites or the fan-favorite seafood gumbo.

The restaurant is the creation of Chrie Tribble and her husband, Mike Gillespie. Their son Michael is an employee.

The place opened in June named for their late Aunt Essie, the family matriarch, who loved to host.

The family also has roots in the Harlem Renaissance through Dizzy Gillespie and music runs in the family.

Essie's has a stage for the house band that features live music with karaoke jam every Tuesday night, and they have a live musical artist spotlight series that runs on select Saturdays.

That's in the lounge area upstairs, where you can order small plates like wings with homemade bourbon sauce.

And check out their creative beverage menu, which leads with a drink inspired by Essie's favorite color, Emerald.

Essies | Facebook

1 Garfield Avenue, Clementon, New Jersey, 08021