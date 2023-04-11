Everybody Eats Philly: 5 Black chefs collaborate to give back to community

Everybody Eats Philly is a collaboration of five Black chefs who came together to serve food, toiletries and other resources to serve the community.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Vittles Food Hall in Chester, you can get breakfast at Ray's Diner, grab a comfort food lunch at N8RDS Family Kitchen and even get a discounted haircut and style.

It's also the home base for Everybody Eats Philly, a collaboration of five Black chefs who came together at the height of the pandemic, less than three days after the death of George Floyd.

In the beginning, they set up folding tables in vacant lots, handing out chef-prepared meals along with essentials like toiletries, diapers, and pet food.

Now they've established a corporate catering business, cooking everything from enchiladas to shawarma, with soul food always at the heart of it.

Money raised through the business feeds into the non-profit, enabling the chefs to continue doing pop-ups to give back to the community.

Every Tuesday, they partner with Philabundance and Buckner's Giving Tree for a give back at Vittles Food Hall.

The chefs have been nationally recognized for their cooking. Stephanie Willis competed on Master Chef. Malik Ali and Aziza Young were on Chopped. Aziza, aka Chef Z, also did a stint on Hell's Kitchen, and she's a personal chef for professional athletes, including Eagles vet Brandon Graham.

But their primary motivation is their mission. And in the battle against hunger, they're always looking for helping hands and giving hearts.

Every year the chefs do a big popup for Juneteenth. Last year they fed 2000 people at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia and partnered to give away free sneakers to kids.

This year they're hoping to do even more and looking for volunteers and a food truck.

Everybody Eats Philly | Facebook | Instagram

Chef Malik Ali | Instagram

For bookings: Email datchefbull@gmail.com

Chef Aziza Young | Instagram

For bookings: email iamchefzigga@gmail.com

Chef Stephanie Willis | Instagram

Vittles Food Hall |Facebook | Instagram

801 Sproul St, Chester, PA 19013

484-489-0229

N8RDS Family Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram