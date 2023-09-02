Man accused of killing friend, dog in New Jersey found guilty by jury

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man from Evesham Township has been convicted for the deadly stabbings of a friend and his dog.

A jury found Donovan Hollingsworth guilty of murder.

Police were called to the Olympus Apartments on February 5, 2022. That's where they discovered Thomas Pierson, 26, and his Cane Corso named Django dead.

Both suffered multiple stab wounds.

Investigators say Hollingsworth was trying to rob Pierson at the time of the stabbings.

Police arrested Hollingsworth hours later.

Sentencing is set for October 27.