Authorities investigate suspicious death of man, dog in Burlington County, NJ

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Burlington County are investigating a mysterious death Saturday of a man and a dog.The incident happened at the victim's residence at the Olympus Apartment Homes in Evesham Township.Investigators were called just after 9 a.m. for reports of a possible dog attack on a resident of the complex."Only thing I saw was I came to go get breakfast, I came back, and an ambulance is pulling up," said Brain Price, a neighbor.Signs of a struggle were visible around the apartment, officials say.The dog, believed to be a Labrador or a Rottweiler, was found in the stairwell landing of the complex.Price says he's seen the man out with the dog frequently and says he's been over to the apartment before."She was just a big playful dog," said Price.Authorities have now identified a person of interest who has been taken into custody."It wasn't unusual to just like come in the house, and you know with no warning because that's just the kind of guy he was. He always had a bed for his friends and made sure everyone was good," Price said.At this time, it's unclear how the man and dog died or what charges the person in custody could face.The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and Evesham Township police are handling this ongoing investigation.