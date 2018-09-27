Sexual assault survivors and supporters gathered by candlelight outside the Unitarian Congregation of West Chester Thursday night."With everything that's happened this week, with news of Bill Cosby, and Kavanaugh today, so many people are coming forward, saying this happened and people need to know this happened," said Carrie Sandler.The National Sexual Assault Hotline estimates call volume jumped almost 150 percent above normal Thursday."There are so many things in my past that I have not let out, and even forgotten, and somehow this week has brought it to the forefront," said Kathy Beatty. "I took a walk with my friend today. She was sobbing the whole way, remembering what happened to her that she had pushed down."In Philadelphia, Women Organized Against Rape said calls have skyrocketed since the me too movement and have doubled this week.Executive Director Monique Howard said victims are reliving their own trauma."Many of the people who have been calling since Tuesday have mentioned that they feel triggered, or having some sort of emotional response, to Cosby and Kavanaugh," she said.The numbers speak volumes and are a stark reminder that there are still so many untold stories."There are those of us here that hear you and want to support you," said Howard. "If you can't come out publicly, there are people you can come out privately, too."------