Explosives found again inside Elsmere home

EMBED </>More Videos

Explosives found inside Elsmere home, again. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 17, 2018. (WPVI)

ELSMERE, Del. --
A pipe bomb was located Saturday inside of a home in Elsmere, Delaware.

It's the same address where three explosive devices were discovered earlier in the week.

Police evacuated a two-block area around the house on the 700 block of Baltimore Avenue while they investigated Saturday night.

The house's owner, Mark Consiglio, is behind bars.

He's charged with manufacturing and possession and use of an explosive device.

Family members discovered the pipe bomb while they were cleaning the property.

Early last week, he allegedly set off a fifth pipe bomb at another home in Elsmere where his estranged wife was staying.

No injuries were reported.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware news
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News