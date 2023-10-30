Eye drop warning: FDA says to to immediately stop using these over-the-counter eye drops

The products are sold under six brands: CVS Health, Leader, Rugby, Rite Aid, Target Up & Up and Velocity Pharma.

The FDA is warning consumers to immediately stop using 26 types of over-the-counter eye drops after investigators allegedly found unsanitary conditions at the manufacturing site.

All of these products are now being recalled.

Officials said the products could lead to eye infections resulting in vision loss or even blindness. However, the FDA has not received any adverse health reports yet.

