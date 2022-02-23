Remains found in Fairmount Park identified as male; case being investigated as homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new information on Wednesday about the human remains that were found burned near Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.Sources tell Action News the case is now being investigated as a homicide and the victim suffered a gunshot wound to their neck.The discovery was made around noon Sunday at Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive.Officers were originally called to 32nd and Thompson streets for a report of a person screaming.When police arrived, they were directed to the human remains found behind a tree near Kelly Drive.Authorities say the remains appeared to have been burned.Police have still not identified the victim, but say the remains were those of a male.Anyone with information is asked to call police.