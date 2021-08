FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Falls Township on Sunday afternoon.It happened on the 400 block of Federal Lane around 12 p.m. when Falls Township police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, a man at the home died after he was shot by an officer.It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.No officers or anyone else inside the home were injured.The man who was killed has not been identified.