Police respond to reported shooting at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa.

According to the Academy Park High School sports schedule online, there was a football game there tonight.
SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are responding to Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania for a report of a double shooting.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the school located in the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

According to the Academy Park High School sports schedule online, there was a football game there against Pennsbury H.S. scheduled for 7 p.m.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of police officers on the scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or if any suspects have been identified.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
