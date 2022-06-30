Massive junkyard fire burning in Falls Twp., Bucks County

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a junkyard fire in Falls Twp, Bucks County.
This is happening near Middle Drive and Solar Drive. Firefighters were called there just after 1pm.
Chopper 6 over the scene shows a raging fire shooting flames and smoke into the air.
No injuries have been reported at this time
There has been word on what sparked the blaze.
