'You left my friend out there to die': Family devastated following deadly hit-and-run in Philly

Family says police have told them video from the scene has given them reason to believe a 2007 G35 Black Infiniti is involved.



Crime occurred late Sunday night/early Monday morning May 18th.@6abc pic.twitter.com/q34WA6dh43 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) May 25, 2020

YOU LEFT MY FRIEND OUT THERE TO DIE: Trawick leaves behind four children. The family is asking the driver to come forward.@6abc pic.twitter.com/9kSIcQsAL0 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) May 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A family in Philadelphia is hoping police find the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed their loved one last weekend.Family members say it was late on the night of May 17 when 32-year old Derrick Trawick was on his motorcycle around Erie Avenue and I Street."Someone hit him. He was on his way home," said Derrick's wife, Elizabeth Trawick. "He stopped at his mom's house like he always did to check on her and make sure she was okay. He was coming home, he had work the next morning, and I didn't hear from him."On Sunday, Trawick sat on her porch with her children recalling the big wins her son had this year, as tears slowly trickeled down her face."Every basketball practice, every football game he was there," explained Trawick. "I just want to find the people who did this. He didn't deserve to be left there like that."Trawick has been mourning the death of her husband while staying strong for their children.The Trawick family says Philadelphia police have told them some video from the area has been provided and they have reason to believe a 2007 G35 black Infiniti may have been involved."My nephew won't get to know his father the way that we do and that's unfortunate," said sister Carmen Campbell.The family is now pleading for the person responsible to come forward."If it's an accident, it's an accident, but you left my friend out there to die, so you should step up and take accountability for what your actions were," added best friend Kaashif Frazier.At a time when so much seems so unfair and uncertain this family is hopeful human decency may at least cure some of this heartache."Please, please we just need peace. We just need peace," Trawick said.