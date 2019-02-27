Family of Jeffrey Dennis files lawsuit after fatal police shooting in Tacony

The family of a man shot and killed by a Philadelphia Police officer announced a lawsuit. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The family of a man shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer announced a lawsuit against the department, the city and the officer who fired the fatal shots.

Jeffrey Dennis, 36, was shot and killed by Officer Richard Nicoletti, a 29-year-veteran of the force, last August.

Surveillance video captured the entire incident in Tacony.

RAW VIDEO: Surveillance video shows a fatal police-involved shooting in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on August 20, 2018.



Investigators say Dennis injured three officers while trying to drive away from the Narcotics Field Unit.



That's when Nicoletti fired his gun into the driver's side door, killing Dennis.

Tiffany Fortune, the mother of Dennis' children, says the family is demanding justice and want Officer Nicoletti to be terminated and charged.

The city tells Action News they are still reviewing the suit.
