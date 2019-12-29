Family, friends gather to remember man killed in South Philadelphia explosion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Community members gather to remember one of two victims killed in a horrific explosion and fire in South Philadelphia that erupted last week.

Services were held Saturday at Bethany Miracle Center for Rudi Kampong.

He was reportedly in bed at the time of the fire and explosion. Crews later pulled his body from the rubble.

