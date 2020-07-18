Family, friends remember 18-year-old killed in car crash

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At the very intersection where Angel Macintyre drew her last breath, her family and friends gathered in her favorite color to remember the 18-year-old senior who had just graduated from Sun Valley High.Jeannette Volpe, a family friend said, "With COVID-19, not having a prom, not having a graduation, so if we have to honor her this way, this is what we have to do."Less than 48 hours earlier, cop cars, flashing lights and yellow tape filled MacDade Blvd and Oak Lane in Glenolden, Pa.Police say the fatal crash was triggered by a routine traffic stop in Collingdale.The alleged driver, who lead them on a high-speed chase, is 26-year-old, Anthony Jones.Jones admitted to being on drugs police say.Inside his SUV, police say were illegally owned guns and young children.Police say the impact of the crash was so intense, Macintyre died on the scene. Matt Munafo remains critically injured.Family friends say Angel's sister was in the car behind and watched her sister pass."No excuses. It's not fair he took a life," said Noreen Kilgore."Her life was cut short because of some reckless behavior and it's not fair. She just graduated," said Ashley Whalen.Angel was set to start at Keystone College in the Fall. Now, a makeshift memorial is a grim reminder of the plans once on the horizon.