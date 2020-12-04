child shot

Family IDs 14-year-old boy killed in Olney shooting

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy on Thursday evening.

His family has identified the boy as Tahmair Timms.



It happened on the 5900 block of Mascher Street around 5:15 p.m. in the city's Olney section.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and once in the back. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Authorities said they did not know if he was the intended target.

EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: A 14-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section on December 3, 2020.



"We know that he didn't live in that specific area. He lived about two miles away in the Northeast part of Philadelphia. We don't know at this time what he was doing in that area," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Timm's brother tells Action News the teen was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingteenagerviolencechild shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
12-year-old child fatally shot through front door
4-year-old injured, man killed in North Philadelphia shooting
14-year-old among 2 shot on basketball court in South Philly
Father, 9-month-old son found shot inside vehicle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 veteran Philadelphia officers pass away due to COVID-19
AccuWeather: Showers today, steady rain tonight into Saturday morning
Data shows Americans couldn't resist Thanksgiving travel
In race to cement legacy, Trump pushes dozens of 'midnight regulations'
Optimism growing for stimulus bill as pressure builds
Delaware governor announces stay-at-home advisory
Man accused of trying to kidnap women in Pa., South Jersey now in custody
Show More
Austin mayor vacations in Mexico despite stay-home advisory
Shooting at South Jersey shopping center leaves 1 dead
House to take historic vote on federally decriminalizing marijuana
Driver injured in Delaware County crash
Suspect dead, 2 US Marshals, NYPD detective injured in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News