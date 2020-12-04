Family IDs 14-year-old boy killed in Olney shooting

CHILD KILLED: 14 year old Tahmair Timms was shot and killed last night in Olney. His brother tells me it was wrong place wrong time. An innocent life lost to gun violence in Philadelphia 💔 @6abc pic.twitter.com/8dtyp43XmZ — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) December 4, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy on Thursday evening.His family has identified the boy as Tahmair Timms.It happened on the 5900 block of Mascher Street around 5:15 p.m. in the city's Olney section.Police said the 14-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and once in the back. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.Authorities said they did not know if he was the intended target."We know that he didn't live in that specific area. He lived about two miles away in the Northeast part of Philadelphia. We don't know at this time what he was doing in that area," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Timm's brother tells Action News the teen was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.