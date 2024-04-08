3-year-old dies after shooting self in eye inside Philadelphia home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old girl who shot herself inside a home in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood on Saturday afternoon has died, according to police.

The child has been identified as Kayden Barnes.

Officers say the shooting happened at a home on the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue at about 1:15 p.m.

Police said the 3-year-old found her father's unsecured gun and shot herself in the eye. The father was cleaning the gun and left it out, police said, who added both of the child's parents were home at the time of the shooting.

She was transported in a private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center and was later airlifted to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. She died at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

A weapon was recovered and a male was taken into custody for questioning. He was later released.

Charges are not expected at this time, police said.

Police did not say where the child found the gun inside the home.