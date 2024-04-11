Officers say the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Man facing charges after 9-year-old girl accidentally shot outside McDonald's in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing charges after a young girl was accidentally shot outside of a McDonald's in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Derrick Marshall, 32, is being charged with aggravated assault, endangering welfare and other related offenses in connection with the incident.

The shooting happened just after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant at North Broad Street and West Allegheny Avenue.

Police say a video shows the 9-year-old girl getting shot in the leg while walking to the business with her mother's boyfriend.

According to investigators, Marshall's gun accidentally discharged and hit the child.

The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

